The Villains of Valley View: Cancelled; No Season Three for Disney Channel Comedy Series

The grim reaper has caught The Villains of Valley View. According to Deadline, Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons of the network.

This means the series will end on a cliffhanger for its fans. The season two finale aired on December 1st.

Isabella Pappas, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, Kayden Muller-Janssen, James Patrick Stuart, and Lucy Davis star in the series, which follows a family of supervillains who have gone into hiding. Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore created the series.

Peterson shared a message to fans of the series on social media. Check it out below.

