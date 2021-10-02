Raven’s Home: Season Five; Disney Channel Series Renewed with Cast Additions

Raven’s Home has been renewed for a fifth season by the Disney Channel, but fans will see some new faces on the cast when the series returns. Rondell Sheridan, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, and Emmy Liu-Wan have joined the cast which features Raven-Symoné and Issac Ryan Brown. However, there are some faces leaving the cast as well. Fans will no longer see Navia Robinson (Nia), Jason Maybaum (Levi), Sky Katz (Tess), and Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea).

Disney Channel revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of its hit sitcom Raven’s Home, starring powerhouse entertainer Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Issac Ryan Brown (co-host of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off) as her teen son, Booker. Entertaining kids age 6-14 and their families, Raven’s Home will continue to follow the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy That’s So Raven (2003-2007), season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, who reprises his role from the beloved classic as Raven’s easygoing and loveable dad, Victor Baxter. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC’s mixed-ish) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney’s “Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything”) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang (Broadway musical “Annie”) as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice. The new season will also mark a reunion for the creative team as Emmy®-nominated writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff (Malibu Rescue, Disney’s Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja), who developed the series, join Raven-Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony C. Hill (Family Reunion, Raven’s Home). Production will resume this fall. Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Entertainment, said, “Ever since the debut of ‘That’s So Raven,’ Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family. With ‘Raven’s Home,’ her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we’re excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season five. This beloved series is in good hands with the experienced team of Raven, Scott Thomas, Jed Elinoff and Anthony C. Hill leading an amazing cast and crew.” The beloved comedian Sheridan introduced today’s generation of Raven Baxter fans to Victor when he guest starred in the season two episode “Just Call Me Vic.” In the fifth season, Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.”

A premiere date for the show’s fifth season will be set at a later date.

