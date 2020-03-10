Vulture Watch

Is Disney Channel still raving about Raven Baxter? Has the Raven’s Home TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Disney Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Raven’s Home, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Disney Channel family sitcom, Raven’s Home stars Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Ziraili Robinson, Jason Maybaum, and Sky Katz. The comedy follows childhood best friends Raven Baxter (Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (van der Pol). All grown up now, single moms Raven and Chelsea have moved in, to raise their families together. Raven’s son Booker (Brown) is developing his mother’s psychic abilities, while his twin sister, Nia (Robinson), serves to center her family. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s son Levi (Maybaum) is mature for his tender age and usually offers great advice.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel is averaging a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 519,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 29% and 36%, respectively. (For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo obviously isn’t as relevant as the total viewer numbers. However, we’re including them so one could compare this show’s numbers with programs on the major networks and other cable channels.)



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Raven’s Home has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Disney Channel cancel or renew Raven’s Home for season four? The ratings are okay so, for now, I think the show will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Raven’s Home cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/16/19 update: Disney Channel has renewed Raven’s Home for a fourth season.



