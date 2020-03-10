Menu

Raven’s Home: Season Three Ratings

Raven's Home TV show on Disney Channel: season 3 ratings (canceled or renewed season 4?)

Last year, Nielsen ratings for the Raven’s Home TV show dropped by nearly half, but Disney Channel didn’t cancel it. Now that it is back for a third season, can the That’s So Raven sequel series bring some of its wandering audience back home? Will Raven’s Home be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Disney Channel family sitcom, Raven’s Home stars Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Ziraili Robinson, Jason Maybaum, and Sky Katz. The comedy follows childhood best friends Raven Baxter (Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (van der Pol). All grown up now, single moms Raven and Chelsea decided to move in together to raise their families. Raven’s son Booker (Brown) is developing his mother’s psychic abilities, while his twin sister, Nia (Robinson), serves to center her family. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s son Levi (Maybaum) is mature for his tender age and usually offers great advice.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The second season on Raven’s Home on Disney averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 831,000 viewers.

Note: For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo isn’t nearly as relevant as the total viewer numbers. We’re including the demo ratings for comparisons between this show and series on major networks and other cable channels.

What do you think? Do you like Raven’s Home TV series? Should this Disney Channel TV show be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?

*10/16/19 update: Disney Channel has renewed Raven’s Home for a fourth season.



