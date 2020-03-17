Westworld: Season Three Ratings

Debuting in 2016, Westworld emerged as one of HBO’s highest-rated and talked-about series. But, there’s been a 21-month gap between the end of season two and the start of season three. Will that long absence help or hinder this show’s ratings? Will Westworld be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An HBO science-fiction drama, Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the thriller unfolds in a pricey, futuristic theme park, where visitors pay to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts.” In the third season, following the Westworld massacre, Dolores, Bernard, and an unknown host begin a new chapter — outside of the park.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Westworld on HBO averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.57 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Westworld TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?