Network: Disney Channel.

Episodes: 122 (half-hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: July 21, 2017 — September 3, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Raven-Symoné, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, Anneliese van der Pol, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Rondell Sheridan.

TV show description:

A sequel to Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven sitcom, which ran for four seasons between 2003 and 2007, the Raven’s Home TV show stars Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels — their roles from the original series.

Now all grown up, when the series kicks off, Raven and Chelsea are both single moms. Best friends since childhood, they decide to move in and raise their families together.

In between the two series, Raven married her old boyfriend Devon Carter (McDaniel) and gave birth to fraternal twins, Booker (Brown) and Nia (Robinson), before her divorce.

Confident to the point of fearlessness, Raven’s son Booker is developing his mother’s psychic abilities. He’s also an adorable and appealing middle-schooler who is full of big ideas.

Booker’s twin sister Nia is pretty self-sufficient for an 11-year-old kid. She’s also intelligent, reliable, and central to her family.

Despite being just nine years old, Chelsea’s son Levi (Maybaum) is quite mature. In fact, Chelsea often takes her trustworthy boy’s advice into account, particularly regarding their home life.

And then there is Tess (Katz). This spirited neighbor is best friends with Booker and Nia and is usually on hand when wackiness ensues.

Series Finale:

Episode #122 — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Raven recruits Victor to help her impress a very important investor, Booker and Neil try out being college roommates, and Alice struggles to enjoy her summer plans.

First aired: September 3, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the Raven’s Home TV series? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Disney Channel?