Network: Disney Channel.
Episodes: 122 (half-hour).
Seasons: Six.
TV show dates: July 21, 2017 — September 3, 2023.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Raven-Symoné, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, Anneliese van der Pol, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Rondell Sheridan.
TV show description:
A sequel to Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven sitcom, which ran for four seasons between 2003 and 2007, the Raven’s Home TV show stars Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels — their roles from the original series.
Now all grown up, when the series kicks off, Raven and Chelsea are both single moms. Best friends since childhood, they decide to move in and raise their families together.
In between the two series, Raven married her old boyfriend Devon Carter (McDaniel) and gave birth to fraternal twins, Booker (Brown) and Nia (Robinson), before her divorce.
Confident to the point of fearlessness, Raven’s son Booker is developing his mother’s psychic abilities. He’s also an adorable and appealing middle-schooler who is full of big ideas.
Booker’s twin sister Nia is pretty self-sufficient for an 11-year-old kid. She’s also intelligent, reliable, and central to her family.
Despite being just nine years old, Chelsea’s son Levi (Maybaum) is quite mature. In fact, Chelsea often takes her trustworthy boy’s advice into account, particularly regarding their home life.
And then there is Tess (Katz). This spirited neighbor is best friends with Booker and Nia and is usually on hand when wackiness ensues.
Series Finale:
Episode #122 — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Raven recruits Victor to help her impress a very important investor, Booker and Neil try out being college roommates, and Alice struggles to enjoy her summer plans.
First aired: September 3, 2023.
What do you think? Do you like the Raven’s Home TV series? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Disney Channel?
I love the humor, and miss watching the show. I’m tired of my grandson playing the reruns over and over again…
I love Ravan’s home very funny and educational and I miss chealsey I hope they bring her back the show don’t seem right without her.
I really like “Raven’s Home,” however I miss the character of Chelsea. I hope they bring her back soon.
My son is almost 8 & LOVES “Raven’s Home”…and I realized as I hear it in the background I cannot help but laugh ALL the time as well! I used to watch “That’s so Raven” growing up! This is SUCH A GREAT series! I hope it stays on for years to come! Raven is HILARIOUS! …They all are!
Great to watch Raven’s Home
It’s a great series. Loved to watch the Baxter’s back. Definitely love to watch them in season 3
I love ravens home!! I watch it all the time and it’s soooooo funny! I love all of the characters and I hope it gets renewed. pleaseeeeeeeee
I love Raven’s home it should be renewed.
It should have a second season this show is very awesome and I love it so much
I am so glad Raven is back! This was another ingenious concept by Raven. It’s funny & wholesome. I like how Raven’s kids are funny & not victims of stereotypes. The stories are well thought out and realistic. It’s great for all ages.
I love Raven so whatever she does, I support it 🙂
I love the new Ravens Show. It is very funny and reminiscence of That so Raven only funnier and a little more mature. I dont miss an episode. I hope that it is renewed for another season when the time comes.
I love Ravens Home. I am 57 years old and watched That’s So Raven with my daughter. We were so excited Disney was doing a sequel. My whole family watches Ravens Home also and they love it! I think it’s great Disney is going back to some old time favorites.