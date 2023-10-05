Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 4, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Adam Hurtig.

TV show description:

A lighthearted procedural drama series, The Spencer Sisters TV show was created by Alan McCullough.

The story begins as police officer Darby Spencer (Farber) resigns from her job in protest after being overlooked. She also discovers her boyfriend has been cheating, so she returns home to stay with her estranged mom.

Her mother, famous mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Thompson), is stuck in a rut and can’t come up with any more ideas for her books. So, she decides to finally pursue her dream of becoming a private detective.

Often mistaken as sisters, the quibbling mother and daughter found the Spencer Sisters Detective Agency and begin tackling a variety of cases in their fictional town of Alder Bluffs.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

