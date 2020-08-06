Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 5, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Alli Chung, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Saad Siddiqui, and Andy McQueen.

TV show description:

A drama series that’s based on the Jenny Cooper novels by M.R. Hall, the Coroner TV show follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan). She’s a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto.

Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant.

While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





