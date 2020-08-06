Coroner: Season One Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if the Coroner TV series will be cancelled or renewed on The CW. The network has already picked up this Canadian series for a second season which will debut in September. Will The CW want to keep airing the show if there are low ratings? Stay tuned.

A drama series that’s based on the Jenny Cooper novels by M.R. Hall, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Alli Chung, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Saad Siddiqui, and Andy McQueen. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan). She’s a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

