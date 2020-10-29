Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Wednesday TV Ratings: American Housewife, Big Brother, Coroner, The Wall, The Masked Singer

Published:

American Housewife TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

(ABC)

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 ratingsNew episodes:  The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners, Black-ish, The Con, The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Devils, Coroner, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, The Wall, and American Ninja WarriorReruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Duncan Prescott Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Duncan Prescott
Reader
Duncan Prescott

American Housewife only. Then several NCIS repeats.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 29, 2020 1:28 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz