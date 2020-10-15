Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, The Con, Devils, The Masked Singer, Billboard Music Awards

Published:

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Devils, Coroner, The Con, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, The Masked Singer, and I Can See Your VoiceSpecials: Coco and 2020 Billboard Music Awards.  Reruns: SWAT.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.