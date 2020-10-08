Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CW television network, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Paniz Zade, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Saad Siddiqui, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Nicholas Cambell, Nicola Correia-Damude, and Olunike Adeliyi. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. She’s helped by Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Cross), pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Adams-Gray), pathology assistant River Baitz (May), and Alison Trent (Podemski), Jenny’s assistant. While Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with her own clinical anxiety, her grieving teenage son Ross (Kassam), and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Bruneau).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Coroner averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 722,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. Find out how Coroner stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 9, 2020, Coroner has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW. The series has been renewed in Canada. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew the Coroner TV show? The drama series originates on CBC in Canada where a third season has already been ordered. I’m guessing it doesn’t cost CW much to license it so I think the network will air season three sometime in 2021. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Coroner cancellation or renewal news.



