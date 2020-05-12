Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Coroner, Dead Pixels: The CW Aquires Series for US Network Debuts

The CW has made some pick ups for series to appear on the network this fall, in case the coronavirus keeps production shut down for a longer period. Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Coroner, and Dead Pixels are all coming to the network.

“Adding to its growing roster of scripted programming, The CW Network announced today the acquisition of four scripted series for broadcast and its free ad-supported streaming platforms, including SWAMP THING, based on the iconic DC character; the investigative drama CORONER; the dark, re-imagined fairy tale series TELL ME A STORY, and the half-hour British comedy DEAD PIXELS from BBC Studios. SWAMP THING (one season) and TELL ME A STORY (two seasons) will make their network television debuts on The CW Network and stream for the first time on The CW’s free, ad-supported digital platforms. Hailing from Canada and the U.K. respectively, CORONER (two seasons) and DEAD PIXELS (one season) will each be making their U.S. debuts on The CW and its digital platforms. Premiere dates and times will be announced later.”

The CW revealed the following about the pickups in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out these shows on The CW?