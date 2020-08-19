Dead Pixels: Season One Ratings

Dead Pixels originates on Channel4 in the UK where it’s already been renewed for a second season. The CW just licenses the show to air it in the United States. Will the ratings be strong enough for The CW to want to pick up season two or, will the show be cancelled for U.S. viewers? Stay tuned.

A comedy fantasy series, Dead Pixels stars Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, Charlotte Ritchie, David Mumeni, and Noush Skaugen. It revolves around a trio of friends and their passion for playing an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game). The show follows gamers Megan “Meg” Jeffries (Davies), Nicholas “Nicky” Kettle (Merrick), and Usman (Yelda) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen — so he can play the game in peace. As the show begins, Meg meets a new guy named Russell (Mumeni). The series is split equally between the real world characters’ tragicomic lives and their computer-animated misadventures in the “Kingdom Scrolls” game.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

