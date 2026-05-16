Rose Hill: Prime Video Orders Romantic Drama Series Based on Novels by Elsie Silver

Rose Hill is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the drama inspired by the Elsie Silver novel series.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Based on the bestselling series by Elsie Silver, Rose Hill follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes’ “World’s Hottest Billionaire,” who’s long carried a torch for West’s sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.”

Silver spoke about her novels being adapted for the series. She said, “Working with this team on the Rose Hill adaptation has been such a treat. To see everyone’s hard work and creativity come to life on screen will be a dream come true!”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this novel series? Will you watch the drama on Prime Video?