American Gladiators: Prime Video Announces Premiere Date for Reboot Series

The American Gladiators reboot is finally coming to Prime Video. The series will arrive on the streaming service next month. Prime Video ordered the series in June 2024. The original series aired in syndication from 1989 to 1996, and a two-season revival premiered on NBC in 2008.

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the Season One premiere date and official key art for its reboot of the iconic physical competition format, American Gladiators. The first three episodes will debut on Friday, April 17, 2026, on Prime Video, followed by three new episodes releasing Friday April 24, and the final four episodes releasing on Friday May 1. All ten episodes will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion. American Gladiators is created and executive produced by Johnny C. Ferraro. Daniel Calin serves as the series Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside Barry Poznick. Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Sarah Happel Jackson and Adam Cooper serve as co-executive producers. The series is directed by Ramy Romany. American Gladiators is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.”

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Will you watch the Prime Video reboot?