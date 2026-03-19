Nemesis: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Poster, and First-Look Photos for Crime Drama Series

Nemesis is coming soon to Netflix. The new crime drama will arrive on the streaming service in May, and viewers can now see first-look photos and a poster for the series.

Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Cedric Joe, and Jeff Pierre star in the series from Courtney A. Kemp. Moe Irvin, Quincy Isaiah, Jay Reeves, Mike O’Malley, Stephanie Sigman, Khalilah Joi, Shane Johnson, Siua Ikale’o, Dawnn Lewis, Mark Feuerstein, and Chris Bauer will guest star in the eight episode series.

Netflix shared the following about the plot:

“Nemesis is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn, amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.”

Nemesis arrives on May 14th. More photos and a poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?