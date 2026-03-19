Cross: Season Three: Prime Video Renews Crime Drama Starring Aldis Hodge

Cross wrapped its second season on Wednesday, and viewers do not have to worry about the series’ future. Prime Video has already renewed the crime drama for a third season.

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill star in the series inspired by the James Patterson novels. Ben Watkins created the series for the small screen.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Prime Video announced the renewal of the hit thriller series Cross for a third season. The eight-episode Season Three, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based upon characters created by James Patterson, the series, created by Ben Watkins, stars Aldis Hodge as the brilliant and complex detective Alex Cross. Season Three will continue to expand the high-stakes world of the iconic character, building on the show’s gripping storytelling and powerful performances. “From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.” Season One of Cross quickly resonated with audiences worldwide, drawing 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days on Prime Video. The series ranked as the third most-watched premiere on the service in 2025, and reached #1 on Prime Video in more than 100 countries. As measured by Nielsen, Cross also ranked in the Top 10 of all original series during the week of its season two premiere. The critically acclaimed series earned top industry recognition as well, winning Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for creator Ben Watkins, at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, with star Aldis Hodge receiving Best Performance in a Drama Series at the 2025 NAMIC Vision Awards. In Season Two of Cross, billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat – one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection. Season Two, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video, stars Hodge, Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, alongside returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill. The Season Two executive producers include Ben Watkins, Craig Siebels, James Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Aiyana White, J. David Shanks, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, and Aldis Hodge.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Are you glad it has been renewed?