The Bondsman: Cancelled by Prime Video; No Season Two for Supernatural Drama Starring Kevin Bacon

The Bondsman will not return for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the supernatural drama after one season, which premiered with all eight episodes available on April 3rd.

Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy star in the series, which follows a bounty hunter who is brought back to life to bring demons back to hell.

Deadline shared the following about the cancellation of The Bondsman:

“In a promising sign, The Bondsman made the Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings in its premiere week, coming in at #9 on the Originals chart with 563 million minutes of viewing. By its second week, The Bondsman had dropped off the Nielsen ranks. It has remained on Prime Video’s platform Top 10 list, currently at #5 in the U.S. It also has scored high with critics and viewers, averaging 83% on Rotten Tomatoes but has failed to generate buzz on social media.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Prime Video series? Were you hoping for a second season?