Task: HBO Releases Video and Photos for New FBI Drama Starring Mark Ruffalo

Task is coming this fall to HBO, and the cable network has released a teaser and first-look photos for the crime drama. Seven episodes have been produced for the series.

Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton star in the series from creator Brad Ingelsby.

HBO shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).”

The teaser and more photos for Task are below. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

