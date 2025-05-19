Raid the Cage: Season Two Return Date for CBS Game Show Hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. (Poppa’s House)

Raid the Cage has a return date. Season two will resume on May 28, with viewers seeing five new episodes. Damon Wayans Jr., from the recently canceled Poppa’s House, hosts the CBS game show. The series has not yet been renewed for season three.

CBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. hosts and executive produces the action-packed game show where strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big every Wednesday night. In the series, co-hosted by Emmy winner Jeannie Mai, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the “cage” before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car! After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “beat the cage” for an even bigger cash prize.

RAID THE CAGE airs Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

“Sibling Rivalry” Wednesday, May. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

It’s a sibling showdown as Jeremy and Tyler, brothers from Chicago, Ill., take on sisters Ketevan and Nina from Burbank, Calif. Whose lifelong bond will be enough to win?

“Armed Forces” Wednesday, June. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

It’s a rivalry of strength and honor when Ronnie and Christopher, Army friends from Atlanta, take on Air Force co-workers Erica and Kevin from Palm Beach, Fla. Who will waive the white flag and who will claim victory?

“College Sweethearts” Wednesday, June. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

It’s the ultimate battle of love and loyalty as married couples Eleanor and Kevin, from Park Ridge, Ill., take on Robert and Ashley from Cypress, Texas. Whose love will lift them to victory and who will be left heartbroken?

“Families Who Raid Together” Wednesday, June. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

It’s a cross-country cage fight as brothers Jose and David, from Union County, N.J., take on cousins Aalyssa and Kimberly from Los Angeles, Calif. Find out which family proves their coast is the best coast.

“Ride Or Die Besties” Wednesday, June. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

In the season finale battling besties duke it out in the cage as married couple Amy and Juan, from Houston, Texas., take on MariAnn and Vicki from Naples, Fla. Which friendship can ride on to victory and which crashes in defeat?”