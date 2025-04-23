Poppa’s House: Cancelled, No Season Two for CBS Comedy Series (Reaction)

“Poppa” and Junior aren’t going to be able to keep working things out. The Poppa’s House series has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season on CBS. The first season, consisting of 18 episodes, finishes airing on the 28th of this month. There is one episode left.

A comedy series, Poppa’s House TV show stars Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, and Tetona Jackson. In the story, “Poppa” (Wayons Sr.) is a happily divorced and legendary talk radio host. His point of view is challenged at work when a new female co-host, brainy psychologist Dr. Ivy Reid (Atkins), is hired to bring a female perspective to his show. Then, at home, “Poppa” finds he’s still parenting his adult son, Junior (Wayans Jr.). He’s a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while still being a responsible father and husband. As the series begins, Junior is fired by his wife, Nina’s (Jackson) father, after he misses a big sales pitch and applies for a job as a director instead.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Poppa’s House averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.47 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While it’s a middle-of-the-road performer in the demo, Poppa’s House is CBS’ weakest scripted performer in total viewers this season.

The elder Wayans took to Instagram to thank viewers for their support of the now cancelled series.

The elder Wayans took to Instagram to thank viewers for their support of the now cancelled series.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Poppa’s House comedy series? Are you disappointed this CBS show hasn’t been renewed for a second season?

