B Positive: Season Two Viewer Votes

How will Drew and Gina’s relationship change in the second season of the B Positive TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like B Positive is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of B Positive here.

A CBS comedy series, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the B Positive TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that B Positive should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.