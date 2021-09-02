B Positive: Season Two; Three Promoted to CBS Series Regulars, Six to Recur

B Positive is making some big changes to its cast for its second season. Three recurring cast members – Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens – have been bumped up from recurring to regular cast members, and the comedy has added six new recurring cast members – Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston, Jim Beaver, and Anna Maria Horsford. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in the series which shows them starting a friendship and more when one decides to give their kidney to the other.

Chuck Lorre said the following about the second season of the CBS comedy, per Deadline:

“Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina (Ashford) has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting. She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew (Middleditch) is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

The following was also revealed about the new additions to the cast of B Positive:

“Elizondo recurs as Harry, a gruff, no-nonsense resident at Valley Hills, fighting to keep his terminally-ill wife, Meredith, comfortable. Seymour is Bette, an aging beauty who is incapable of coming to terms with her senior status. Vereen plays Peter, a brilliant, retired professor struggling with a failing memory. Weston portrays Meredith, dealing with her terminal illness as best as she can while trying to help her husband, Harry, move. Beaver is Spencer, former NYPD transit cop, was a 9/11 first responder. Politically and socially, he finds it difficult to behave appropriately. Horsford plays Althea Ludlum, the no nonsense administrator of Valley Hills. She’s a thorn in Gina’s side, but Gina needs help running the place.”

B Positive returns with season two on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of B Positive to CBS?