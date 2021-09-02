Side Hustle: Season Two Renewal for Nickelodeon Live-Action Comedy Series

Side Hustle is not going anywhere anytime soon. The live-action comedy has been renewed for a second season on Nickelodeon. First season episodes will continue airing in this month and season two will premiere on October 2nd. Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels star in the buddy-comedy series.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the renewal of Side Hustle in a press release.

“Nickelodeon announced today that it has renewed its hit live-action buddy comedy Side Hustle for a 20-episode second season. The series follows best friends Lex (Jules LeBlanc) and Presley (Jayden Bartels) as they take on odd jobs to make money after accidentally destroying a boat belonging to the dad of their friend, Munchy (Isaiah Crews). Side Hustle returns with new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, leading into the season two premiere on Saturday, Oct. 2.

In the Side Hustle season two premiere titled “Model Employees,” Lex, Presley and Munchy get hired as models during the town’s big fashion week. Assuming that they were hired to be in the fashion show itself, they soon learn that the job is actually to be toy model builders and not the runway models like they thought. Disappointed by the job they were hired to do, the kids must figure out a way to get into the real fashion show.

Side Hustle follows best friends, smart and sarcastic Lex and confident and tough Presley, after fireworks accidentally destroy a boat belonging to the dad of their quirky friend and neighbor, Munchy. Needing to find a way to pay him back for the boat, they devise a plan to take on local jobs in order to make enough money to cover the costs. Using KidDING!, an app created by Presley’s tech-savvy younger brother Fisher (Mitchell Berg), the friends are able to connect with people looking for help with odd and unusual jobs, while Munchy’s bossy older brother Jaget (Jacques Chevelle) makes sure they keep up with the payments.

Side Hustle currently ranks as the number two live-action program on cable with Kids 6-11, only behind Danger Force, year to date.

Side Hustle is created by Dave Malkoff (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat, Victorious), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner alongside John Beck & Ron Hart (Fuller House, Liv and Maddie). Production of Side Hustle for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.”