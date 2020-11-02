Menu

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Two; YaYa Gosselin Promoted to CBS Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Mark Schäfer/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

FBI: Most Wanted has upped one of its recurring members from season one to a series regular for season two. Yaya Gosselin appeared in 13 episodes of the Dick Wolf drama, and fans will see a lot more of her in season two.

Per Deadline, she “plays Tali LaCroix, daughter of Jess LaCroix, played by series lead Julian McMahon.” Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand also star in the drama.

FBI: Most Wanted is currently filming new episodes in New York City. The CBS series returns with its second season on November 17.

What do you think? Are you a fan of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS? Are you excited to see more of Yaya Gosselin on the series?


