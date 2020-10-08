Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

FBI: Most Wanted: Season Two; Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods) & Terry O’Quinn (Lost) Join CBS Series

by Jessica Pena,

Terry O'Quinn and Amy Carlson join FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS

s_bukley / everett225 / depositphotos.com

FBI: Most Wanted is getting some new company. Deadline reports Terry O’Quinn and Amy Carlson will recur on season two of the CBS TV show.

A spin-off of FBI, the crime drama focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The cast includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles.

On season two of FBI: Most Wanted, Terry O’Quinn will be playing “Byron Lacroix, divorced father of Jess (Julian McMahon). Byron is from New Orleans, and he and Jess have a troubled past. Byron has a big personality and a gambling addiction, and he shows up at Jess’s house with his new, much younger girlfriend in an attempt to try to reconcile with his son.”

Meanwhile, Amy Carlson has been cast as “Jackie Ward, a veteran bounty hunter who has crossed paths with Jess before. She is a force of nature, profane, witty, good at her job but plays by her own rules. A thorn in the team’s side.”

Season two of FBI: Most Wanted just began production in New York. CBS has not yet announced a premiere date.

What do you think? Have you seen FBI: Most Wanted? Will you watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Patricia CadleJanetcharles david haskellEileenRix Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Patricia Cadle
Reader
Patricia Cadle

Amy and Terry will make the show even better than it is and I didn’t think that was possible.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 8:17 pm
Janet
Reader
Janet

I can’t wait!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 7:55 pm
charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

Hell Yes! I will watch the second season. I am glad that Amy Carlson and Terry O’Quinn become regular in the second season.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 7:31 pm
Eileen
Reader
Eileen

Like the show. Excited about Amy Carlson

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 6:36 pm
Rix
Reader
Rix

Absolutely will watch. Love this show! And all the FBI franchise! Thanks CBS!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 6:33 pm
Jude
Reader
Jude

Love that show. Excited to see new actors which I liked on their other shows!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
October 8, 2020 6:21 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz