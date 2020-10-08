FBI: Most Wanted: Season Two; Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods) & Terry O’Quinn (Lost) Join CBS Series

FBI: Most Wanted is getting some new company. Deadline reports Terry O’Quinn and Amy Carlson will recur on season two of the CBS TV show.

A spin-off of FBI, the crime drama focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The cast includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles.

On season two of FBI: Most Wanted, Terry O’Quinn will be playing “Byron Lacroix, divorced father of Jess (Julian McMahon). Byron is from New Orleans, and he and Jess have a troubled past. Byron has a big personality and a gambling addiction, and he shows up at Jess’s house with his new, much younger girlfriend in an attempt to try to reconcile with his son.”

Meanwhile, Amy Carlson has been cast as “Jackie Ward, a veteran bounty hunter who has crossed paths with Jess before. She is a force of nature, profane, witty, good at her job but plays by her own rules. A thorn in the team’s side.”

Season two of FBI: Most Wanted just began production in New York. CBS has not yet announced a premiere date.

