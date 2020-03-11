Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes former NPPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); data analyst Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby, (Lutz); and deadly marksman Clinton Skye (Arcand).



Season One Ratings

The first season of FBI: Most Wanted averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.40 million viewers. Find out how FBI: Most Wanted stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 12, 2020, FBI: Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI: Most Wanted for season two? I think it’s important for CBS to establish new procedural drama series, as well as stay in business with successful executive producer Dick Wolf. I’m confident that this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI: Most Wanted cancellation or renewal news.



