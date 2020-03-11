Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana De La Garza. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); brilliant analyst Kristen Chazal (Noel); and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (de la Garza).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of FBI is averaging a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.88 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. Find out how FBI stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



As of March 11, 2020, FBI has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI for season three? The network needs newer programming and FBI is performing pretty well so I think that it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free FBI cancellation or renewal alerts.



