FBI: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

FBI TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 3?

The Television Vulture is watching the FBI TV show on CBSCan this elite team keep us safe? Is the FBI TV show cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of FBI, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana De La Garza. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); brilliant analyst Kristen Chazal (Noel); and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (de la Garza).
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of FBI is averaging a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.88 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. Find out how FBI stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, FBI has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI for season three? The network needs newer programming and FBI is performing pretty well so I think that it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free FBI cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you like FBI TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?



March 11, 2020 6:32 am
March 11, 2020 12:27 am
March 11, 2020 12:24 am
March 10, 2020 11:41 pm
March 10, 2020 10:45 pm
March 10, 2020 10:21 pm
March 10, 2020 10:03 pm
Barbara Chaiken
Reader
Barbara Chaiken

Is Maggie leaving the FBI cast. She is the best on the show and it will not be the same without her. On tonight’s episode- 3/10/2020 she was leaving to do an undercover job- will she be coming back?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 11:09 pm
March 10, 2020 1:20 pm
David Doud
Reader
David Doud

Season 1 was awesome. But they definitely entered a Sophomore Slump. I doubt it will return for a third season.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 5:19 pm
