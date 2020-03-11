FBI: Season Two Ratings

After one season, Sela Ward opted to leave the FBI TV series and was replaced by Alana De La Garza (who had been set to star on CBS’ upcoming spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted). Could this casting change help or hinder the ratings for season two? Will FBI be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Airing on CBS, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana De La Garza. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); brilliant analyst Kristen Chazal (Noel); and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (de la Garza).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The first season of FBI on CBS averaged a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the FBI TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?