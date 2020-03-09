NCIS: New Orleans: Season Six Ratings

Though NCIS: New Orleans has been around since 2014, it’s still the newest kid on the block when it comes to CBS’ NCIS franchise. Despite any ratings declines, is it essentially guaranteed to be returning for the 2020-21 season or, could it still be in danger, just like any other show? Will NCIS: New Orleans be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A military crime drama, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes his longtime friend and colleague, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Black); tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The fifth season of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.29 million viewers.

