NCIS: New Orleans: Season Six Ratings

Though NCIS: New Orleans has been around since 2014, it’s still the newest kid on the block when it comes to CBS’ NCIS franchise. Despite any ratings declines, is it essentially guaranteed to be returning for the 2020-21 season or, could it still be in danger, just like any other show? Will NCIS: New Orleans be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.
A military crime drama, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes his longtime friend and colleague, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Black); tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: The fifth season of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.29 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
Can you answer a question though? I worked for my local Police Department for 30 years, I don’t recall EVER seeing officers, detectives, or the Brass, except interviewing, or during an arrest, locking up their weapons when in the station. Pride always has to unlock his filling cabinet to retrieve his weapon, VERY unsafe in a situation where ARMED suspects storm the P.D., or NCIS!
LOVE the show! I have watched Scott from his time on ” Quantum Leap” to ” Enterprise”! He has ALWAYS put his heart AND sole into his characters. I was heart broken when the canceled” Enterprise”! Please don’t cancel NCIS:NO!
BEST SHOW ON TV…and does it without much support from their own network….Keep up the good work in spite of all the hurdles…you guys are AWESOME
I love- this show so much. My family is glued to the tv. I just wished it was back on Tuesday nights. We have 2 other shows that comes on Sundays. So we have to watch one and tape the others so we don’t miss it. This show and The Rookie are our favorites. Keep them coming.
We have watched NCIS New Orleans since it started and continue to be long time fans of NCIS and NCIS LA. I feel New Orleans has lost something…… Prides dreams and crazy seeing the blond in his dreams is getting old and boring. Also need a strong Male character to replace Christopher. Some one handsome strong and willing to add some new life to the series.
I would would love to see all 3 NCIS shows on the same night. This is so we could see a 3 part series to be seen on 1 night
Love all the NCIS shows and would hate to see any of them not be renewed.
dont cancel the best NCIS because NCIS New Orleans is the best of all of them definitly renew but dont ever get rid of Gregorio or Pride it would be great if Lasalle wasnt written of the show
I only watched it because I liked Lasalle. No reason to watch it any more, because I don’t enjoy the character mix. Too politically correct to be entertaining. NC I S without at least one handsome, dashing young man? What were they thinking?
There is a lot to be said for a DASHING, HANDSOME, OLDER GUY WHO IS SEXY WITHOUT NEEDING A HOOKUP SCORECARD
shouldn’t have killed off Lasalle it should have been Sebastian because Lasalle, Gregorio, and Pride are the best three and make NCIS New Orleans the best out of all NCIS series, however i will still be watching it because it is a good show but i will stop if they get rid of Gregorio or Pride because thats when there are to many changes in the series
After this episode where character Christober was killed off I’m not going to see it again. Theres just to many changes.
Wow..too many changes? So much for an adventurous spirit…& evolution.
Love this show – hope it goes on for years to come.
Last night was an unexpected, sad surprise when Chris was shot.
It is getting boring, and now they are going to add another women to the mix! That doesn’t mean I want to see sex that seems what they down when their ratings are low!!
its not boring and its a tv show thats not going to happen
never boring – what’s wrong with another woman??? It’s not a done deal anyway.