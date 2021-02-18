Network: CBS

Episodes: 155 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: September 23, 2014 — May 16, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Zoe McLellan, Rob Kerkovich, C. C. H. Pounder, Daryl Mitchell, and Shalita Grant.

TV show description:

A spin-off of NCIS, this military drama revolves around the local field office in New Orleans, investigating criminal cases that affect military personnel.

Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula), aka “King”, leads the team and is a native of The Big Easy. He’s driven by his need to do what is right and is married to Linda (Paife Turco). The two have a daughter together.

Working with Pride is Senior Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) — a man who plays hard but works harder. Special Agent Meredith “Merri” Brody (Zoe McLellan) is a charismatic and tough interrogator who transferred from the Great Lakes office in search of a fresh start.

Supporting them is coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (C. C. H. Pounder), a woman who’s as eccentric as she is smart. She’s aided by lab assistant Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich).

The colorful city harbors a dark side and is a magnet for service personnel on leave. When overindulgence leads to trouble, Pride’s team moves into action and does what they do best.

Series Finale:

Episode #155

First aired: May 16, 2021.

