NCIS: New Orleans: Cancelled; No Season Eight for CBS TV Series

CBS won’t be back to The Big Easy for the 2021-22 television season. The network has decided to cancel the NCIS: New Orleans TV series and end it with the current seventh year.
NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); anti-social Special Agent Quentin Carter (Davis); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).
Airing on Sunday nights, the seventh season of NCIS: New Orleans averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.84 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. Eight episodes have aired thus far.
Of the series coming to a close, Deadline reports that Bakula said, “Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way… I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”
“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers and showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”
It was also announced today that CBS’ Mom sitcom is also ending this season. It’s also been reported that the network is considering a new NCIS spin-off set in Hawaii.
What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: New Orleans TV series? Are you disappointed that it’s been cancelled and wasn’t renewed for an eighth season?
I was a fan from the original JAG, then NCIS. NCIS New Orleans is the only one I continue to watch. Have loved seeing New Orleans, the scenery and love the relationship between the characters. Actually it’s the only show on mainstream stations that I watch. Very sad.
I’m so very sad that they are ending NCIS New Orleans, I love the cast, and they were an awesome group that worked well together. The New Orleans feel, music and sites were so fun to watch and experience. I’ll miss this show so much and all of the characters that I’ve come to love over the last 7 years. Best of luck to them all Will still have hope they’ll be back!!
So SAD!! They should Not end it. I mean I LOVE watching it and look forward to it every week.
This is terrible. One of my favorite shows. It always happens when you got something good they always cancel it. Should have left it on Tuesday nights. Could have put the two FBI shows on Thursday
Somehow it seems like after moving to Sunday nights, shows get cancelled!
CBS keeps cancelling shows that I really enjoy!!!! I refuse to watch new shows in the vacant time slots but instead will watch a DVD of my choosing (usually TV shows I enjoyed from the past or am currently unable to watch because they are not on OTA TV). I hope that CBS and the sponsors are reading these comments.
CBS does a lot of STUPID things by canceling good shows then putting on dumb shows. This is why a lot of people leave the local shows and go steaming. I’m not going to invest my time on the new NCIS
I wonder if CBS is trying to get people to go to All Access? I refuse to pay for what should be free! I watch over the air using an antenna.
Getting tired of this mask coronavirus pandemic stucks awful now last year way better season past year terrible glad it cancelled less cop show as possible.
I think it’s a big mistake. Love NCIS: New Orleans. Can’t stand the rest of the franchise. Now I have only 1 show a intermittently watch, The Neighborhood. Gives me less reason to watch CBS and even less reason to subscribe to CBS All0Access/Paramount+
Very sorry. New Orleans a lot better than LA which literally puts you to sleep. Only worth watching when Heddy was on. Lots of personal stuff not enough Drama. Pride was great!
This is one of the best shows on I have watched from day one. You’re making a big mistake canceling this show.
I think you are wrong to discontinue this show, and put on stupid shows . This is a great show.
By far the weakest of the NCIS series. Pride written to be the most popular person in all of New Orleans. LaSalle couldn’t act, and the rest were decent characters buried by the weakness of the top two.
This isn’t my favorite NCIS show. That would have to be Los Angeles. But I’m surprised that an NCIS show is ending. This would be the first one.
