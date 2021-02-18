Mom: Ending; No Season Nine for CBS Comedy Series

In the fall, Anna Faris left Mom, and now, the long-running sitcom is leaving CBS. The network has announced that the comedy series is ending and that the series finale will air on Thursday, May 6th.

The Mom TV series stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. Recovering addict Bonnie (Janney) must learn to adjust to life without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy (Faris), around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, Bonnie focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam (Fichtner), and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up. Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and her foster sister, Tammy (Johnston), who was recently released from prison. Through it all, these women help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws their way.

The eighth season of Mom averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.07 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. Seven episodes have aired thus far.

Season eight marks the final year in a two-season renewal from CBS and marks the end of star Janney’s current contract. Despite Faris’ departure, the sitcom still does well for CBS and is the network’s fourth-highest rated comedy.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay in a statement. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

