Mom: Season Eight Ratings

Television history is filled with examples of TV shows that kept going after the loss of one of their lead performers. Sitcoms like Scrubs and That ’70s Show limped through one final season while Two and a Half Men and Cheers each ran for several more years. So, how will Mom do without Anna Faris? Will this CBS comedy be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

The Mom TV series stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. Recovering addict Bonnie (Janney) must learn to adjust to life without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy (Faris), around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, Bonnie focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam (Fichtner), and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up. Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and her foster sister, Tammy (Johnston), who was recently released from prison. Through it all, these women help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws their way.

For comparisons: Season seven of Mom on CBS averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.28 million viewers.

