Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Mom, Rebel, Legacies, Last Man Standing, Law & Order: SVU

Published:

Mom TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Michael Yarish/©2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, May 13, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Rebel, Walker, Legacies, Manifest, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Mom, B Positive, Clarice, Last Man Standing, and Let’s Be RealReruns: Grey’s Anatomy and Name That Tune.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Delta newman

Walker is falling off a cliff!

1
0
Reply
John parkyn

Seal team good drama David boreaz,
The Goldbergs so funny look forward every Wednesday night enjoy it and love it

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x