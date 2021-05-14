Top Chef Family Style, Below Deck Down Under, Baking It: Peacock New Series Based on Existing Franchises

Peacock has picked up three series that are based on popular existing NBCUniversal shows. Top Chef Family Style, Below Deck Down Under, and Baking It have all been ordered by the streaming service while American Ninja Warrior Junior has been picked up for a third season. The latter’s first two seasons aired on the Universal Kids cable channel.

Peacock revealed more about the new shows in a press release.

“Baking It

Peacock has ordered six episodes of BAKING IT from executive producer Amy Poehler. From the creators of Making It, Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron, comes BAKING IT, a holiday event series where teams of two talented home bakers compete with their most delectable savory and sweet edible creations. Contestants are hoping to win a cash grand prize and who better to judge and critique at the holidays then three opinionated real-life grandmas, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves. Amy will personally hand the hosting reigns over to two celebrity friends to host this six-episode arcing competition. Like the holidays, BAKING IT will evoke a joyful and comedic spirit at a time of year where we come together to honor our traditions and indulge in excessive baked goods.

Top Chef Family Style

Peacock has ordered TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE, a new family culinary competition featuring exceptionally talented young chefs who will each team up with an adult family member partner to compete for a chance to be crowned champions. Grammy Award-winning global powerhouse – and new mom! – Meghan Trainor is set to host TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE. Acclaimed chef, James Beard Award winner and best-selling cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson will serve as Head Judge. In TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE, the most talented young chefs from across the country will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. In a brand-new twist, the kitchen prodigies will each pair up with an adult family member who will serve as their partner. Together, the Chef Duos will compete in a series of exciting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges, bringing the perfect blend of high stakes, jaw-dropping talent and heart-warming humor that families across generations can enjoy. Each week, the Chef Duos will showcase their culinary prowess and teamwork, and at the end of their epic journeys, one Chef Duo will take home the coveted title and be crowned the winners of TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE. Trainor and Samuelsson, along with a series of surprising and iconic guest judges, will serve at the Judges’ Table. Peacock’s TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE expands the James Beard and Emmy Award-winning Bravo franchise, TOP CHEF.

Below Deck Down Under

Peacock had ordered BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER to series. Below Deck is heading down under to Australia for its first season launching on Peacock. BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER will showcase the upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht. The long hours and high stress of catering to the wants and needs of their well-heeled guests above deck, while navigating the tension and politics of life below deck, are all part of the job. BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER will present a unique additional challenge to the yacht crew, as the main attractions of the region are not just on the water, but underwater. This season will feature scuba diving and underwater adventures in some of the most beautiful locations in the world, so the usual five-star service will be even more difficult for these adventurous yachties who will have access to a glamorous lifestyle and exotic perks that few people will ever experience.”

American Ninja Warrior Junior – SERIES PICK-UP

· Peacock announced the season three pick-up of the awe-inspiring athletic competition series AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR. Fifteen episodes have been ordered. · AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR is back and more extra than ever. This season, the series is taking the nation’s top junior athletes and putting them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra competitive, extra inspiring and extra fun races. These junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course but only three junior athletes will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions. · Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”) and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”) will return as hosts, alongside sideline reporter, On-Air Personality and Gold Medalist swimmer Victoria Arlen. · The new season will feature surprise guests, stunt runs, and all new courses featuring ambitious new obstacles designed by our challenge experts with the help of young fans. · AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen serving as executive producers. Sharalynn Cornwall serves as co-executive producer.

Premiere dates for all four shows will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Top Chef Family Style, Below Deck Down Under, American Ninja Warrior Junior, or Baking It on Peacock?