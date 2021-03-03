The End Is Nye: Peacock Orders Bill Nye Science Series

Bill Nye is returning to the small screen. The Peacock streaming service has ordered a new science series featuring Nye titled The End Is Nye. In the TV show, Nye will explore global disasters and show viewers how they can survive, mitigate, and potentially help to prevent them.

Peacock revealed the following about the series in a press release.

“Peacock has ordered science series THE END IS NYE, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner and renowned science educator, engineer, author and inventor Bill Nye. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane’s (The Orville, Family Guy, and Ted) Fuzzy Door. THE END IS NYE sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Star Trek) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and direct all episodes. Each episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and reality of its threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. Every worldwide catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also hope and a way forward. THE END IS NYE offers a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way. THE END IS NYE is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Fuzzy Door. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga serves as showrunner, director and executive producer. Bill Nye also serves as executive producer and is represented by Nick Pampenella at N/PRJCTS. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production for Fuzzy Door.”

A premiere date has not been set for this series.

What do you think? Will you check out The End Is Nye TV series on Peacock when it eventually premieres?