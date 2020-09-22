Mr. Mercedes: Season Four Renewal Coming? Peacock Picks Up Stephen King Series

Mr. Mercedes may soon have a fourth season. The series, which is based on a trilogy of works by Stephen King, has been picked up by Peacock. Seasons one and two will arrive on the network next month. Season three will arrive at a later date.

Peacock revealed more about the arrival of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

From Acclaimed Executive Producer David E. Kelley and Director Jack Bender, Seasons One and Two of the Crime-Thriller Drama Series will Drop Exclusively on Peacock Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King, MR. MERCEDES follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself. MR. MERCEDES will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15 on Peacock. The series stars Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis. MR. MERCEDES is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment. David E. Kelley and Dennis Lehane wrote and executive produced seasons one and two along with Stephen King. Jack Bender serves as director and executive producer.

Check out a trailer for the series below.

