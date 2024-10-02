Before: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Psychological Thriller Series Starring Billy Crystal

Before is coming to Apple TV+ later this month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer for the psychological thriller. Sarah Thorp created the 10-episode series.

Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, and Jacobi Jupe star in the Apple TV+ series, which follows a child psychiatrist grieving the loss of his wife as he develops a bond with a young boy connected to his past.

The trailer for Before is below. The series arrives on October 25th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Apple TV+ later this month?