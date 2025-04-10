Adults: FX Releases Poster and Premiere Date for new Ensemble Comedy Series

Adults has a premiere date. The series, initially titled Snowflakes, will premiere on FX next month.

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele star in the ensemble comedy series, which follows a group of friends as they face the challenges of becoming adults.

FX shared the following about the upcoming series:

“FX’s Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. “Samir” (Malik Elassal), “Billie” (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker” (Jack Innanen), “Issa” (Amita Rao) and “Anton” (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes. Today, FX also released the key art for the series, formerly titled Snowflakes, and shared that Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D’Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson will guest star in the first season. Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), the show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.”

The poster for the upcoming series is below. The series premieres on May 28th.

