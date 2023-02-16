The Premise: Cancelled; No Season Two for BJ Novak’s FX on Hulu Series

The Premise is not returning for a second season. The BJ Novak anthology series aired on Hulu in October 2021 and has been canceled, per TV Line.

The anthology series tackled the issues of the day using drama and comedy. The series was “described as a ‘daring and ambitious series about individuals facing timeless moral questions in unprecedented times.”

Ayo Edebiri, Beau Bridges, Ben Platt, Boyd Holbrook, Daniel Dae Kim, Ed Asner, Eric Lange, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, and Tracee Ellis Ross appeared in the series.

What do you think? Did you watch The Premise on Hulu? Were you hoping for a second season?