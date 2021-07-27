The Premise: FX on Hulu Unveils BJ Novak Series Title and Cast

The planned BJ Novak series now has a title and its cast. The Premise, a new comedy anthology series, will land on FX on Hulu, part of the Hulu streaming service, in September.

Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, and Beau Bridges, are among the cast for the first season.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“B.J. Novak’s new, previously untitled comedy anthology series will be called The Premise, it was announced today. Along with first look images and details on the first installment’s five episodes, The Premise announced its first season’s star-studded cast. The series will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, September 16 exclusively on FX on Hulu. The Premise is a fearlessly ambitious new series that uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era. Created and hosted by B.J. Novak, joined by an extraordinary group of actors and collaborators, The Premise adds Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange and more to the previously announced cast, which included Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Beau Bridges, among others. The Premise combines daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time. The Premise is executive produced by Emmy(R)-nominated B.J. Novak (The Office) and Academy Award(R)-winning John Lesher (Birdman); produced by FX Productions.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out The Premise on FX on Hulu?