CSI: Vegas: Season Three Ratings

Last year, CSI: Vegas was CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed, and it was also one of the network’s lowest-rated series overall. The network’s studio produces the series, and it’s connected to a popular franchise, but that may not be enough to save it this time if the ratings stay low. Will CSI: Vegas be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Reggie Lee recurs. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), CSI Christopher Park (Jay Lee), and Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin). These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — to preserve and serve justice. In season three, they work to uncover who framed their comrade, Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), for the gruesome murder of Kahn Schefter, the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season two of CSI: Vegas on CBS averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the CSI: Vegas TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?