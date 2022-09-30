CSI: Vegas: Season Two Ratings

The first season of CSI: Vegas drew low overnight ratings (it was CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed) but doubled its viewership when you add in the live+7 day ratings. Could the numbers improve this time around? Will CSI: Vegas be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Jay Lee, Ariana Guerra, and Lex Medlin. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone recur. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin), CSI Christopher Park (Lee), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), Chief Medical Examiner Sonya Nikolayevich (Amini), and Jack Nikolayevich (Johnstone), an assistant medical examiner and Sonya’s older brother. These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of CSI: Vegas on CBS averaged a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.70 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the CSI: Vegas TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?