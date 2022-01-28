CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Mel Rodriguez Also Leaves CBS Sequel Series

CSI: Vegas is seeing another exit. Mel Rodriguez announced his departure only days after Jorja Fox announced her withdrawal from season two via her Twitter account, per Deadline. William Petersen opted not to return to the sequel series at the end of the first season.

Also starring Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Wallace Langham, the first season revolved around an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers and a new team of investigators enlisted the help of CSI veterans Gil Grissom (Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Fox).

Rodriguez starred as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez in the series, and he will not return as a series regular. He could return for a guest appearance during season two, however.

What do you think? Are you surprised to hear of Rodriguez’s exit from CSI: Vegas? Do you plan to watch season two on CBS?