FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three; Nathaniel Arcand Leaves CBS Series

FBI: Most Wanted lost one of its original stars without a word – until now. Nathaniel Arcand appeared in the FBI episode that was a backdoor pilot for the spin-off. The actor then appeared in the first season and three episodes of season two. Fans have not seen him since.

Arcand confirmed his FBI: Most Wanted exit in a post on his Instagram. Check that out below.

Arcand has moved on from the CBS series. He will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon. The FBI franchise will expand this fall with the addition of FBI: International.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new season of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS this fall?