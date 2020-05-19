FBI, FBI: Most Wanted: CBS Open to Second Dick Wolf Spin-off Series

Is the FBI franchise branching out? CBS boss Kelly Kahl recent spoke with Deadline about the possibility of another Dick Wolf TV show spin-off.
FBI, which was just renewed for a third season, follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, the spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted premiered in January 2020 and focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.
When asked if there is another FBI spin-off on the horizon, CBS president Kelly Kahl said Dick Wolf is always coming to them with ideas:
We are always talking to Dick [Wolf] and Dick is always bouncing ideas off of us and I can’t rule anything out.
During this year’s winter TCA press conference, Dick Wolf did say there is endless potential for the franchise:
There is the FBI and basically all other law enforcement.These are true‑blue people, and we should be honoring them in a variety of ways.”
What do you think? Are you fan of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted? Would you watch another spin-off?
I don’t dislike the FBI franchise but if I had to choose I would certainly select the NCIS, OneChicago, Law&Order or Lenkoverse franchise prior to it. I’m not sure it needs another spin off right at the moment.
I’ll watch anything from Dick Wolf
Yes, would love more Dick Wolf FBI spin offs – he is the best!
How wonderful it is to have both FBI shows renewed. With the genius of Dick Wolf, by all means, we should have more spin offs of the FBI.
YES these 2 shows are GREAT. Good storylines, actors/actresses all have good chemistry together on the show. You can NOT go wrong with Dick Wolf shows/storylines as his shows are ALWAYS Fantastic.