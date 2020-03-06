Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season One Ratings

An actor, comedian, and writer from Australia, Josh Thomas is best known to U.S. viewers for the Please Like Me TV show, a comedy-drama that ran for six seasons. How will his Freeform show perform in the ratings? Will Everything’s Gonna Be Okay be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series created by Josh Thomas, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show stars Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. He’s home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — angry Genevieve (Press), who’s trying to find her place in the world, and Matilda (Cromer), a bright and outgoing high school senior who’s on the autism spectrum. Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death and the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?