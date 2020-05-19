Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season Two Renewal for Josh Thomas’ Freeform Series (VIdeo)

It looks like everything truly is gonna be okay for Josh Thomas’ series. Freeform just announced they’ve renewed the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show for a second season for a 2021 return.

The Everything’s Gonna Be Okay comedy series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something who has to hold his family together after their father’s untimely death. The cast also includes Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison.

The first season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 175,000 viewers. It is one of Freeform‘s lowest-rated series.

“This is great news, not just because it means I have a group of writers that have to hang out on my screen with me all day and I don’t have to be alone anymore getting weird,” said creator, executive producer, and star Thomas, “but because I love this show and I love these characters and I love our cast and crew and making another season is just going to be so nice.”

